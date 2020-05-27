Lloyd Edward Hill Jr.
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Edward Hill, Jr. of Middletown, MD, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 58. He was born in Washington, DC, on April 4, 1962, to Lloyd Edward Hill, Sr. and Irene Belensky Hill. He lived his early life in Berwyn Heights, MD. When he was a teenager, he moved with his family to Bothell, WA, where he would go on to graduate from Inglemoor High School in 1980. Lloyd met Ron Clogston while he was in high school. They became close friends, and Ron later would become his children's godfather. Soon after, he began his lifelong career of police work. He began his career as a police dispatcher, and then moved on to become a patrolman with the Bothell Police Department and the Sultan Police Department. Lloyd earned two associate's degrees from Shoreline Community College and moved back to the Washington, D.C. area to join the United States Park Police in 1990. Lloyd married his wife, Shelly Lindsey, in 1991. He left the USPP in 1997 in order to work closer to home, working as the security director at the FSK Holiday Inn for several years, and eventually moving on to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Patrol Desk and Civil Process Unit in 2002. He most recently worked as a security guard at the Chevy Chase Country Club in Chevy Chase, MD.

Lloyd loved to travel with his family, including embarking on many cruises, a cross country road trip, and many other expeditions. He enjoyed listening to jazz, watching sports as well as old police dramas and movies. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #168 as well as Holy Family Catholic Church. Lloyd will always be remembered for his fondness of his family and others.

Lloyd is preceded in death by both of his parents as well as his aunt, Mary Ann Belensky Guthrie. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 28 years, his two sons who he adored and was so very proud of, Lloyd "Eddie" E. Hill, III and Joseph "Joey" M. Hill, mother-in-law Barbara Lindsey, cousin Stephanie Shema, along with other extended family in Maryland, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Lloyd is also survived by long time friends Ron Clogston, Tom Johann, and Stan Michaleski, as well as many other friends too numerous to list.

Due to these challenging times, we are limited to a private burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will plan a memorial ceremony and gathering at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, or to any cause desired by friends.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved