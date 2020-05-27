Lloyd Edward Hill, Jr. of Middletown, MD, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 58. He was born in Washington, DC, on April 4, 1962, to Lloyd Edward Hill, Sr. and Irene Belensky Hill. He lived his early life in Berwyn Heights, MD. When he was a teenager, he moved with his family to Bothell, WA, where he would go on to graduate from Inglemoor High School in 1980. Lloyd met Ron Clogston while he was in high school. They became close friends, and Ron later would become his children's godfather. Soon after, he began his lifelong career of police work. He began his career as a police dispatcher, and then moved on to become a patrolman with the Bothell Police Department and the Sultan Police Department. Lloyd earned two associate's degrees from Shoreline Community College and moved back to the Washington, D.C. area to join the United States Park Police in 1990. Lloyd married his wife, Shelly Lindsey, in 1991. He left the USPP in 1997 in order to work closer to home, working as the security director at the FSK Holiday Inn for several years, and eventually moving on to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Patrol Desk and Civil Process Unit in 2002. He most recently worked as a security guard at the Chevy Chase Country Club in Chevy Chase, MD.
Lloyd loved to travel with his family, including embarking on many cruises, a cross country road trip, and many other expeditions. He enjoyed listening to jazz, watching sports as well as old police dramas and movies. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #168 as well as Holy Family Catholic Church. Lloyd will always be remembered for his fondness of his family and others.
Lloyd is preceded in death by both of his parents as well as his aunt, Mary Ann Belensky Guthrie. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 28 years, his two sons who he adored and was so very proud of, Lloyd "Eddie" E. Hill, III and Joseph "Joey" M. Hill, mother-in-law Barbara Lindsey, cousin Stephanie Shema, along with other extended family in Maryland, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Lloyd is also survived by long time friends Ron Clogston, Tom Johann, and Stan Michaleski, as well as many other friends too numerous to list.
Due to these challenging times, we are limited to a private burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will plan a memorial ceremony and gathering at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, or to any cause desired by friends.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020.