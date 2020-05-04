Lloyd Pridemore
Lloyd Kenneth Pridemore, 79, of Point of Rocks, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 peacefully in his home after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

He was born February 20, 1941, in Pennington Gap, Virginia to the late Coy and Roxie Pridemore.

He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Mabel Pridemore.

Ken was retired from National Geographic Society and worked there as a Stationary Engineer for 32 years after serving in the Navy from 1957-1960 as a Signalman.

Ken enjoyed fishing, boating, golf and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Kenny Pridemore, and wife, Paula of Smithsburg, and Tim Pridemore, and wife, Kera of Knoxville; three grandchildren, Travis Pridemore, Taylor Pridemore, and Mason Bauer; and two nieces, Cherie Clark and Tina Hibbs. He is also survived by three brothers, Jim Pridemore and wife, Margie of Brunswick, Jerry Pridemore and wife, Patty of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Doug Pridemore and wife, Sharon of Pennington Gap, Virginia. He will also be remembered by special friends, Jen Delawder, and daughter Maddie of Point of Rocks.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Gilbert.

A special thanks to the nursing staff at Hospice for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ken's honor to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 110 South Paca Street, 3rd Floor, Baltimore, MD, 21201.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
