Lloyd Ritchie
Lloyd Edward Ritchie, 85, Middletown, died November 18, 2020 from a stroke. Lloyd was born in Cumberland on November 23, 1934 to Roy and Eva Ritchie and was the oldest of twelve children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Leroy (Sonny) and his wife Jane;

Robert, James, Gary, Blondale, sister Evelyn Hockman and her husband Joe and nephew Joe Hockman Jr.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne, daughter Melissa Ritchie, step-son Kent Miller and wife Polly and grandchildren, Valerie, Zane, and Riley, Brian Miller and his partner Sherry Hockman, brothers, Ronnie and Larry, sisters Barbara (Jean) Allen and husband Bruce, Loretta Dolon, and Linda Clannagan and husband Joe as well as many nieces and nephews.

After serving in the Marines, Lloyd moved to the DC area where he worked for the GSA, serving in maintenance at both the White House and Naval Ordinance Lab in White Oak. Later he trained in small engine mechanics and after moving to Middletown, MD worked for Southern States and Later Vindobona Nursing Home.

He was a member of the Middletown Valley Seventh-Adventist Church and helped build phase 1 of the church.

Due to COVID crisis there will be a service on Wednesday December 2 at 11 AM in the Rocky Gap Veteran's Cemetery in Flintstone, MD for the family only. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
