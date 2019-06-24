Lois Elizabeth Nichols, 81, of Lucketts, VA went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2019. Born on January 12, 1938 in Lovettsville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Clark S. McGaha and Edith L. McGaha. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, James E. Nichols, Jr. in 1990.



She loved birds, flowers, reading, and coloring. She was a member of the Furnace Mt. Presbyterian Church, a past Member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Brunswick #1136 Ladies Auxiliary and a past Member of the Loyal Order of Moose Brunswick #1582.



She leaves two loving sons Jimmy Nichols and his wife Rosemary of Lovettsville, Virginia, and Brian Nichols and his husband Brian Kennedy of Lovettsville, Virginia, grandchildren Holly Nichols and Hunter Nichols, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters, Phyllis Moore, Evelyn Kidwiler, Vivian Lynn, and Thalia Moler, and a very special friend, Harold Lawson.



Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday June 27, 2019 at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, VA with Pastor Molly Douthett officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery, 11791 Mountain Road, Lovettsville, VA. Memorial donations can be made to Furnace Mt. Presbyterian Church, 112946 James Monroe Hwy, Leesburg, VA 20176. Online condolences may be expressed at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 24 to June 25, 2019