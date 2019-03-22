The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Stallings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Stallings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois Stallings Obituary
Lois Louise Stallings, 64, Sharpsburg died Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown. She was the wife Frank L. Stallings.

Born in Mt. Airy on May 8, 1954 she was a daughter of the late Doyle and Anna Ruth Helton Flanary. She was employed as a CNA at Reeder's Memorial Williamsport Nursing Homes and was a member of the Martin Mennonite Church in Mt. Airy. She was also a member of Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Surviving, besides her husband is one son Franklin Stallings Jr. and wife Doris of Sharpsburg, a grandson Randy Thomas and wife Robin , great-grandchildren Caleb and Makayla Thomas, two brothers Franklin Flanary of Waverly, Ohio and Jessie Flanary of Chillicothe, Ohio.

She was predeceased by siblings Shirley Flanary, Doris Saxbe , Ronnie, David, Buford and Ervin Flanary.

Friends may call on Monday March 25 from 6 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Tuesday March 26 from the funeral home. Rev. Ron Reaves will officiate. Interment will be made in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Download Now