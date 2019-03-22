Lois Louise Stallings, 64, Sharpsburg died Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown. She was the wife Frank L. Stallings.



Born in Mt. Airy on May 8, 1954 she was a daughter of the late Doyle and Anna Ruth Helton Flanary. She was employed as a CNA at Reeder's Memorial Williamsport Nursing Homes and was a member of the Martin Mennonite Church in Mt. Airy. She was also a member of Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.



Surviving, besides her husband is one son Franklin Stallings Jr. and wife Doris of Sharpsburg, a grandson Randy Thomas and wife Robin , great-grandchildren Caleb and Makayla Thomas, two brothers Franklin Flanary of Waverly, Ohio and Jessie Flanary of Chillicothe, Ohio.



She was predeceased by siblings Shirley Flanary, Doris Saxbe , Ronnie, David, Buford and Ervin Flanary.



Friends may call on Monday March 25 from 6 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Tuesday March 26 from the funeral home. Rev. Ron Reaves will officiate. Interment will be made in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019