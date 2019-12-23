|
|
Loretta "Lori" Anne Hamilton (White) died peacefully at Hospice Healthcare in Lehigh Acres, Florida on December 16, 2019 after a short illness. Lori was born on July 15, 1933 in Frederick, Maryland where she lived and worked prior to her retirement to Florida.
During her working years, Lori worked for the Department of Energy and then the Department of the Army at Fort Detrick. Lori moved to Florida in 1996 and enjoyed her retirement golfing, shopping and keeping her home gardens flourishing.
Lori is survived by her sister Susan Grumbine and husband Joseph of Charles Town, WV; daughter Sherry Bartgis and husband Michael Hurst of Fort Myers, FL; granddaughter Sarah Hurst and great grandson Robert Michel Opper of Lehigh Acres, FL; and niece Holly Grumbine Adams of Frederick, MD.
She is preceded in death by her parents Pauline Blum and Graham White both of Frederick, MD; her husband Robert E Hamilton of Frederick, MD and her grandson Michael James Hurst of Fort Myers, FL.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019