Lori Ann Flanigan, 59, of Fairfield, PA, passed away on June 6, 2019. She was the wife of 31 years to Mark Flanigan, celebrating their 25th anniversary on 12/12/12.



Born on December 7, 1959 in Thurmont, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Patricia Fritz. She graduated from Catoctin High School, class of 1977. She worked for Shanendoah Plastics until their closure and then went on to work for the in the kitchen at the Fire Academy for Guest Services. She loved visiting yard sales and craft stores, she collected denim days, princess house crystal and Jim Shore angels. In her younger years she enjoyed baking. She dearly missed her cat, Scratchy. Her proudest accomplishment in life was being a mother.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Marcus Fritz Flanigan; sibling, Ronald "Daniel" B. Fritz, Cindy L. Long and Nancy L. Crusey; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD 21788.



A celebration of her life's journey will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rocky Ridge Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com