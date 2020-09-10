1/1
Lorraine Almerigi
1929 - 2020
Lorraine Emma Almerigi, age 90, of Frederick, died September 9, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospice. Born October 11, 1929 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Sydney Smith and Lilian Conn Smith. She was the wife of the late Lawrence Almerigi.

Lorraine enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren, gardening and watching murder mysteries.

Surviving are daughter and son-in-law Sandra Cook and husband Frank of Mt. Airy, granddaughter Christina Day and husband Jay of New Market, and great-grandchildren Ciara and Miabella.

She was predeceased by numerous brothers and sisters.

Graveside services were held at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD, 21701.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
