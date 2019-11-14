Home

Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Lorraine Elizabeth (93) Meinberg

Lorraine Elizabeth (93) Meinberg Obituary
On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, of Frederick, MD. Loving wife of 56 years to the late Lawrence Meinberg; mother of Carol Giammo, Douglas Meinberg and his wife Sandra Meinberg; grandmother of Tim (Katie) and Chris (Kristin) Meinberg. Also survived by her great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Hadley, and Easton Meinberg.

Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

www.collinsfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
