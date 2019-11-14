|
On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, of Frederick, MD. Loving wife of 56 years to the late Lawrence Meinberg; mother of Carol Giammo, Douglas Meinberg and his wife Sandra Meinberg; grandmother of Tim (Katie) and Chris (Kristin) Meinberg. Also survived by her great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Hadley, and Easton Meinberg.
Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
