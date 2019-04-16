Home

Lorraine Helen Woodcock, 89, of Monrovia, MD, formerly of Duluth, MN passed away on April 11, 2019. Daughter of the late Raymond Theodore and Marguerite Lepak Campbell. Wife of the late Gordon Raymond Woodcock. Survived by her two children, Colleen Hicks (Donald) of Chesapeake, VA and Charles "Chuck" Woodcock (Jenny) of Monrovia, MD. Also survived by five grandchildren, Lindsey, Gregory, Chase, Bradley, and Katie, as well as four great-grandchildren, Ellie, Thornton, Brayden, and Paislee. Predeceased by her sister, Donna Swanstrom and brother, Dale Campbell (Peggy). Relatives and friends may visit on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 10am to 11am at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where funeral services will be held at 11am. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Burtonsville, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
