1/1
Louann Howard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louann Howard, born January 3, 1961, died peacefully at home while surrounded by loved ones on July 1, 2020. Louann lived in Hagerstown, worked in Frederick, but Ruston, Louisiana would always be her home.

Louann was predeceased by her parents, William and Nancy Howard, her sister, Janet Howard Ely and several four legged fur babies. She is survived by numerous friends including lifelong friends Janet Edmonds and Tina Morrow along with her precious dog, Mooshie.

She graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1983. She followed her mother into a career of financial services with Lou specializing in mortgage banking. Lou was a teacher, mentor and friend to many people that she worked with in her banking career of over 30 years. Lou always greeted everyone with her Southern lilt and boisterous charm.

There will be no services per Louann's wishes.

Donations in Louann's honor can be made to Wags for Hope or your local animal shelter

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved