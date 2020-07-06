Louann Howard, born January 3, 1961, died peacefully at home while surrounded by loved ones on July 1, 2020. Louann lived in Hagerstown, worked in Frederick, but Ruston, Louisiana would always be her home.



Louann was predeceased by her parents, William and Nancy Howard, her sister, Janet Howard Ely and several four legged fur babies. She is survived by numerous friends including lifelong friends Janet Edmonds and Tina Morrow along with her precious dog, Mooshie.



She graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1983. She followed her mother into a career of financial services with Lou specializing in mortgage banking. Lou was a teacher, mentor and friend to many people that she worked with in her banking career of over 30 years. Lou always greeted everyone with her Southern lilt and boisterous charm.



There will be no services per Louann's wishes.



Donations in Louann's honor can be made to Wags for Hope or your local animal shelter



