Louis Alton "Lou" Best, 93, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD



Born on June 1, 1926, he was the son of the late William A. Best and Maida (Miller) Best.



He was the husband of Madeline Margaret Best, his wife of 74 years.



Mr. Best graduated from Catonsville High School, class of 1943. He attended the University of Richmond and served 2 1/2 years in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a petty officer on the aircraft carrier CVEII CARD, destroying German submarines. After the war, Mr. Best joined his father in a small building company. Later on he became a



Builder/Developer with Bob Mitchell who started CI Mitchell and Best.



Mr. Best became a member of the Frederick Seventh Day Adventist Church and served as an Elder and Sabbath Bible class teacher in the church and at eldercare homes.



Lou enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing and flying. He flew his airplane to work every day for the last 20 years before retiring. His hobby was cabinet and furniture making in his complete wood working shop in the basement of his home. He also enjoyed sitting on, or chairing numerous church, home builder, sportsmen and government committees.



However, Mr. Best enjoyed most serving the True Father God and His only Begotton Son, Jesus Christ and his fellow man.



In addition to his wife, Madeline Margaret Best, he is survived by his children, William A. Best, II and wife Janice of Louisville, TN. and Deborah Best Drennan and husband, Phillip (Gray) of Ijamsville, MD; grandchildren, William A. "Trey" Best, III of Rockville, Christopher Drennan and wife Sarah of Frederick, Jennifer Best Leckrone and husband William of Knoxville, TN, Lauren Ann Drennan of Ijamsville and Jennifer (JT) Best of Damascus; great grandchildren, Nathan and Natalie Best, Gray, Oliver and France Drennan, Jackson, Ryan and Emery Leckrone.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A celebration of Louis's life journey will take place at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Frederick Seventh Day Adventist, 6437 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD.



21703. Lead Pastor Morgan Kodenenower will officiate.



Interment will be private.



Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Seventh Day Adventist Church, 6437 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD 21703 or the Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, Frederick, MD 21702.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 8 to June 10, 2019