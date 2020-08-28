The family of Louis George Heon Sr. is saddened to announce his passing at home on August 27, 2020 at the age of 94 years.He will be remembered by his loving family, including his children: George "Yogi" Heon, Jane Heon, and Louis Heon Jr.; daughter-in-law Maureen "Reenie" Heon, his grandchildren: Peter Heon Jr. [sp. Adrienne "Rose"], Katelyn Hayleck [sp. Jonathan], Evan Heon, Derek Heon, Jesse Heon, Lauralyn Heon, and Savannah Heon; his great-grandchildren: Jake Hayleck, Crew Heon, Hunter Hayleck, Summer Heon, and Presley Heon; his sister: Agnes "Becky" Heon; several nieces and nephews, and loving friends.He is predeceased by his spouse Dorothy "Micki" Heon; his son: Peter Heon Sr., daughter-in-law Tara Heon, his sister Mary Carpousis, his brother Constantino "Gus" Heon, and his parents George C. Heon and Ifigenia Heon.Lou was born and raised in Washington, D.C. He attended Gonzaga and Devitt Prep while earning All-Prep and All-Metropolitan honors in Football. Soon after high school he enlisted in the United States Army where he valiantly served as a Staff Sergeant in the 88th Infantry Division patrolling the Italy/Yugoslavia border in 1944-45. Upon returning home, he went on to become an entrepreneur in the greater-DC/Maryland/Virginia area. He owned and managed several businesses including the Georgetown Movie Theatre, Wheaton Plaza Theatres, Chevy Chase Lake Swimming Pool, Heon's Restaurant/Heritage House Restaurant, among many others.Socially, he was a member of the BPO Elks Fraternal Organization in Northern Virginia, the American Legion Post 0059, a Boy Scout Master, an avid golfer, grand supporter of his children and grandchildren's activities, and participant of a weekly touch-football game at Meadowbrook Park (Candy Cane City) in Kensington, MD for 40 years into his 80's. He was a notable, lifetime member of St's. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Washington, D.C., including membership into the Vouvoura Society. His hobbies included art, spending time at his beach residence with his family in Fenwick Island, DE, and numerous outdoor activities.Due to COIVD-19, a private Funeral Service will be held at St's. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Frederick, MD on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 followed immediately by a private interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens also in Frederick, MD. Memorial Flowers and Donations may be made to St's. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Frederick, MD.