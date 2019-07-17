Home

Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Center at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church
103 N Church St
Thurmont, MD
Louis Huber


1931 - 2019
Louis Huber Obituary
Louis Clement "Lou" Huber, 87, of Emmitsburg, MD, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mary Louise Huber for 67 years. Born December 14, 1931 in Washington, DC, he was the devoted son of the late Harry and Katherine Ries Huber. Lou was a gifted carpenter, systems analyst, and avid Orioles fan. He was a great conversationalist and a man of faith who loved camping and making gifts for his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children; Paul and wife Julie, David and wife Dawn, Christopher and wife Janet, James and wife Cindy, Joseph, Lawrence and wife Lynda, Katherine and husband Walter, Elizabeth and husband Paul, and Stephen. 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his son, Louis Clement Huber, Jr.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 19th from 6-8 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy., Frederick MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 11 am at the Community Center at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, 103 N Church St, Thurmont, MD with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude at . To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 17 to July 18, 2019
