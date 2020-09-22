1/
Louis Von Den Bosch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis "Frank" Von Den Bosch, 88, of Mount Airy, recently departed God's green earth on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Dove Hospice House in Westminster. He was the loving husband of Patricia "Pat" Von Den Bosch, his wife of 49 years.

Born on June 18, 1932 in Knoxville, MD he was the son of the late Louis and Margaret Burris Von Den Bosch.

Frank was also a retired military veteran of 24 years, serving the country that he loved, as a Chief Warrant Officer during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Among his many metals he was the recipient of a Purple Heart the Bronze Star. As a veteran, Frank held God, Country and family in his heart. He enjoyed reading history books especially military history and researching family genealogy. "That reminds me of story" was his favorite saying during a conversation. He was always quick to strike up a conversation with anyone willing to listen and had the ability to spin a tale or share a quick comment on life, that would normally leave the other person, with a laugh or smile. He was a family man, and the impact of his loss will be deeply felt by his wife Pat, family, and friends. Frank and Pat were looking to celebrate 50 years of marriage in January of 2021.

Affectionately known as "Pops" he is survived by seven children: Rene Stewart and husband Charlie, Louis Von Den Bosch, Jr and wife Donna, Danny Von Den Bosch and wife Trish, Deborah Kraft and husband Bob, Casey Robison and wife Carol, Douglas Robison and Laurie, Jeff Robison and wife Janet; 15 grandchildren: Stewart, Zachary, Lou, Justin, Jerri Ayn, James, Matthew, Jessica, Josh, Jonathan, Janssen, Maria, Elizabeth, Stephan and Kalista; 10 great grandchildren; a brother, Bobby Von Den Bosch and a sister Peggy Lou Sauble as well as his son-in-law Jim Roecker. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Roecker; two brothers Marty and Bill Von Den Bosch.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Sunday, September 27 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 28. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stauffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved