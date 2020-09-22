Louis "Frank" Von Den Bosch, 88, of Mount Airy, recently departed God's green earth on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Dove Hospice House in Westminster. He was the loving husband of Patricia "Pat" Von Den Bosch, his wife of 49 years.
Born on June 18, 1932 in Knoxville, MD he was the son of the late Louis and Margaret Burris Von Den Bosch.
Frank was also a retired military veteran of 24 years, serving the country that he loved, as a Chief Warrant Officer during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Among his many metals he was the recipient of a Purple Heart the Bronze Star. As a veteran, Frank held God, Country and family in his heart. He enjoyed reading history books especially military history and researching family genealogy. "That reminds me of story" was his favorite saying during a conversation. He was always quick to strike up a conversation with anyone willing to listen and had the ability to spin a tale or share a quick comment on life, that would normally leave the other person, with a laugh or smile. He was a family man, and the impact of his loss will be deeply felt by his wife Pat, family, and friends. Frank and Pat were looking to celebrate 50 years of marriage in January of 2021.
Affectionately known as "Pops" he is survived by seven children: Rene Stewart and husband Charlie, Louis Von Den Bosch, Jr and wife Donna, Danny Von Den Bosch and wife Trish, Deborah Kraft and husband Bob, Casey Robison and wife Carol, Douglas Robison and Laurie, Jeff Robison and wife Janet; 15 grandchildren: Stewart, Zachary, Lou, Justin, Jerri Ayn, James, Matthew, Jessica, Josh, Jonathan, Janssen, Maria, Elizabeth, Stephan and Kalista; 10 great grandchildren; a brother, Bobby Von Den Bosch and a sister Peggy Lou Sauble as well as his son-in-law Jim Roecker. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Roecker; two brothers Marty and Bill Von Den Bosch.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Sunday, September 27 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 28. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie.
