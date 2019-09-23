Home

Louise Howard

Louise Howard Obituary
LOUISE MOLESWORTH HOWARD (Age 97)

Died Thursday, September 19, 2019 formerly of Towson, MD. Born February 6, 1922 in Howard County, MD to the late Park Wellington and Lillian Beatrice (nee Knill) Molesworth. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Thomas Howard; devoted sister of the late Elizabeth Mary Molesworth Crompton. Graveside service and interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, MD on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10 am. Please view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
