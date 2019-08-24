|
|
Louise Marie Mason, 68, of Frederick, Maryland passed away peacefully, and surrounded by family, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born on February 19, 1951, she was the daughter of the late William and Phyllis Wachter. Louise worked for many years as a healthcare claims adjuster for MAMSI, C.A.C., United Healthcare. She enjoyed participating in animal rescue programs and was a fierce advocate for animal welfare. She loved her K9 companion Emma very much. Louise was fearless, never knew a stranger and was always opening her heart to new friends.
Louise is survived by her sons, Matthew W. Mason, and Gary W. Carey Jr. and wife Linda G. Carey
Grandchildren, Gregory W. Carey and wife Claire E. Carey, Loralee M. Carey.
Siblings, William E. "Billy" Wachter, Monna L. Peddicord.
Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
She was proceeded in death by: Brothers, Larry Eugene Wachter, and Bernard Martin Wachter, Parents, William C. Wachter, and Phyllis M. Geisbert.
A private graveside service will be held in private at Brook Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nursing staff at Frederick Memorial Hospital Hospice staff and the nurses on 3G.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019