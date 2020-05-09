Louise McAleavy
1968 - 2020
Louise Marie McAleavy, 51, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Born on November 2, 1968, in Washington, DC, she was the beloved daughter of Lorraine B. (Morin) McAleavy of Frederick and the late John F. McAleavy.

Louise was a 1986 graduate of Thomas Johnson High School and a 1993 graduate of Saint Mary's College. Her hobbies included needlepoint and crocheting. She loved animals and was especially fond of her many cats. Her family will always remember what a loving and kind person she was as well as her infectious laughter and beautiful smile.

Louise is survived by mother, Lorraine McAleavy; brothers: Patrick McAleavy, Philip McAleavy and wife Sarah, Timothy McAleavy and wife Jeanne; nieces and nephews: John, Eric, Kelsey, Regan, Michael and Logan; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Louise was proceeded in death by her father John McAleavy and her sister-in-law, Christine McAleavy.

Louise's family would like to thank all of the staff of Homewood a Crumland Farms for their wonderful care and compassion in taking care of Louise.

Due to current restrictions, a Catholic funeral mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Louise's name to Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, Homewood at Frederick, 7401 Willow Rd, Frederick, MD 21702 or Birthright of Frederick, 250 W. Patrick, St., Frederick, MD 21701.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 9 to May 12, 2020.
