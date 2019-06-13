Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Louise Smith Obituary
Louise Ellen (Hutzell) Smith, 94, died on Wednesday, June 12 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles Ralph Smith. Born November 20, 1924 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Austin Milford Hutzell and Ella Louise (Delauter) Hutzell.

Louise was a member of the Frederick Church of the Brethren. She was a lifelong resident of Frederick County, growing up in the Ijamsville and Frederick area. Louise and Ralph were married June 29, 1946 in Adamstown. They had a dairy farm in New Market which is now a county park. Louise worked for Sears in Frederick in the catalog department; the Riggs Sanitarium caring for patients; and as a telephone operator and later a supervisor for AT&T.

Surviving are one son, Charles Philip Smith and wife, Carol; one daughter, Carolyn Louise Pollatos and husband, John; four grandchildren, Ronald Wade Thompson, Jr., Brandon William Pollatos, Andrew Phillip Smith and Ann Rebecca (Smith) Ridgely; and 4 great-grandchildren, Joseph, Madalyn, Damien and Christopher; a great-great granddaughter, Evelyn Thompson; one sister, Paulina Virginia (Hutzell) Burgee; one brother, Leslie Upton Hutzell; three nephews, C. Wayne Smith, C. Thomas Smith and Gene Burgee; one niece, Leslie Ann (Hutzell) Eyler.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, from 6 - 8 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Fred Bernhard. Serving as pallbearers will be Ronald Thompson, Jr., Andrew Smith, Allan Eyler, Jeffery Eyler, Tim O'Toole, and John Elliott. Honorary pallbearers are C. Wayne Smith and Gene Burgee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick Church of the Brethren "Memorial Fund," 201 Fairview Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 13 to June 14, 2019
