Lucy D. Vainauskas, 104, of Frederick, passed from this life on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick.
Born on February 19, 1916, in Amsterdam, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Katherine Kowalski. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Vainauskas.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth C. Slezak of Frederick; two grandchildren, Lucinda Spryn and Richard Slezak and wife, Susan; and two great-grandchildren, Mitchel and Harris Spryn.
Mrs. Vainauskas was the last of her immediate family.
Services and burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to .
Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Inc. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020