Lucy Virginia (Bollinger) Eyler, 96, of Scottsboro, Alabama, formerly of Gettysburg, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Cumberland Health & Rehab in Bridgeport, AL.
She was born on December 7, 1923 in Harney, MD, daughter of the late Allen Edward and Emma Louisa (Stonesifer) Bollinger. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband Clarence Edwin Eyler, Sr. on January 11, 2012.
Surviving are sons, John Edward Eyler and wife Pat of Seattle, WA, Clarence Edwin "Jim" Eyler, Jr. and wife Jeanie of Scottsboro, AL, Michael Eugene Eyler and wife Betty Jo of Williamsburg, VA, Joseph Andrew Eyler of Scottsboro, AL; daughter, Cecelia M.L. Brawner and husband Bill of Gettysburg, PA; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ivan Bollinger of Gettysburg and Arvin Bollinger of Taneytown; several nieces, nephews.
She was predeceased by infant son, Richard "Ricky" Eyler; brothers, Paul, Allen, Joseph, Roy, William and Harold Bollinger; and sisters, Mildred Wallick, Gladys Bell and Doris Rock.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New St. Joseph's Cemetery in Emmitsburg. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.(www.myersdurborawfh.com)
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.