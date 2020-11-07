Lula Mae Cox (Walker), 88, of Walkersville, Maryland passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center, where she had been since having a severe stroke. She was the wife of the late, Troy M. Cox who died in 1988.
Born in Florence, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Helen and Raymond Walker.
She and her husband owned Clarksburg Grocery until 1979 and then owned Cox's Grocery in Ladiesburg, Maryland until her husband's death in 1988. She then went to work for Frederick Memorial Hospital in the Central Supply Department until her retirement at the age of 70.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Leatherman and husband Edward "Butch" Leatherman of Walkersville, and son-in law, Leroy Link of Gore, Virginia.
She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Keesha King and husband Tommy, Lisa White and husband, Shawn, Chris Beall and wife Maggie, David Link and wife, Rachel and step-granddaughter, Jennifer Kaufman and husband, Terry.
She was a loving Great Grandmother to, Alexa Leger, Laney Beall, Kaylee Link , Brayden Link, step-great granddaughters, Cassie King , Sophia Kaufman and step-great grandsons, Nick Poss and Nathan Krug.
She also leaves behind her devoted nephew, Roger Walker and special grandson, Craig Leger.
She was predeceased by her loving daughter, Shirley Mae Link who died this past June and her siblings, Clara James, Raymond Walker, Jr and Alice Hess.
Due to the Covid restrictions, a graveside service will be held for the family on Friday, November 13th at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
.