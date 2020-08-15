Luther C. Holland, Jr.,93, raised in Burkittsville, MD, passed from this life on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Kline Hospice House. He was the husband of Maybelle Ardella (Giles) Holland.
Born on July 10, 1927, he was the son of the late Luther Columbus Holland and Marie Minnie (Anderson) Holland. He was preceded in death by his brother Louis Q. Holland, Sr.
Luther graduated from Dunbar High School, Washington, DC, and Hampton University, Hampton, VA. He proudly served his country in the US Army,serving as Corporal,during WWII and toured overseas. After graduation from Hampton University he worked at NIH as a contract specialist retiring after 30 yrs. Luther was a life Member of Brunswick VFW #10421, American Legion, D.A.V.
, N.R.A., N.A.R.F.E. and the Fredericktonian, Lodge #12, F&AM PHA. In his spare time he enjoyed walking and hunting with his dogs along the Appalachian Trail from Brunswick to the Fire Tower. He loved dancing and being among nature. Fall was his favorite time of year.He also loved the Fried Chicken at the Golden Corral. Luther loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Maybelle and her nine children, he is survived by daughters Juanita M. Holland and Linda D. Holland, Kenneth S. Holland (wife Carolyn) and three children; grandsons Tyler Holland and Jason Holland; sister Una M. Smothers and her two children, Joseph Smothers, Jr. and Sharon Tucker; nieces, Faye H. Williams (husband Herman) Evelyn B. (Holland)Williams,Rhonda M. Holland and nephew Louis Holland, Jr., and a host of other family members.
A celebration of Luther's life journey will take place at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Fred), 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10AM. Rev. Kaye C. Coates will officiate.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHomes.com
.