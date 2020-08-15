1/1
Luther C. Holland Jr.
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luther C. Holland, Jr.,93, raised in Burkittsville, MD, passed from this life on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Kline Hospice House. He was the husband of Maybelle Ardella (Giles) Holland.

Born on July 10, 1927, he was the son of the late Luther Columbus Holland and Marie Minnie (Anderson) Holland. He was preceded in death by his brother Louis Q. Holland, Sr.

Luther graduated from Dunbar High School, Washington, DC, and Hampton University, Hampton, VA. He proudly served his country in the US Army,serving as Corporal,during WWII and toured overseas. After graduation from Hampton University he worked at NIH as a contract specialist retiring after 30 yrs. Luther was a life Member of Brunswick VFW #10421, American Legion, D.A.V., N.R.A., N.A.R.F.E. and the Fredericktonian, Lodge #12, F&AM PHA. In his spare time he enjoyed walking and hunting with his dogs along the Appalachian Trail from Brunswick to the Fire Tower. He loved dancing and being among nature. Fall was his favorite time of year.He also loved the Fried Chicken at the Golden Corral. Luther loved spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Maybelle and her nine children, he is survived by daughters Juanita M. Holland and Linda D. Holland, Kenneth S. Holland (wife Carolyn) and three children; grandsons Tyler Holland and Jason Holland; sister Una M. Smothers and her two children, Joseph Smothers, Jr. and Sharon Tucker; nieces, Faye H. Williams (husband Herman) Evelyn B. (Holland)Williams,Rhonda M. Holland and nephew Louis Holland, Jr., and a host of other family members.

A celebration of Luther's life journey will take place at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Fred), 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10AM. Rev. Kaye C. Coates will officiate.

Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stauffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved