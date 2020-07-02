1/1
Luther Hargett Sr.
Mr. Luther Franklin (Shorty) Hargett Sr. 91, of Hagerstown MD, formerly of Jefferson MD, died Thursday, June 2, 2020, at his home.

Born April 16, 1929 in Feagaville MD, he was the son of the late Mary Catherine Hargett Zimmerman.

He was the loving husband of the late Betty P Hargett, they were married 54 years.

He worked many jobs including H C Summers, The Elks and Scotty's Retail store. After a life changing accident, he had to retire and moved to Jefferson MD. There he joined the Jefferson Ruritan club, where he was an active member with over 50 years of perfect attendance. You could always find him at meetings, working around the community and he was a welcomed face at the annual carnival and butcherings. He was a member of the Jefferson UCC. Shorty also worked long hours in his prized garden and helped others in the community with their gardens.

He is survived by his children; Daughter and caretaker Betty L Hargett of Hagerstown, Son Robert S Hargett and wife Brenda of Hagerstown, Daughter Bonnie Horst and husband Kevin of Jefferson, and Daughter in Law Judy Hargett; 9 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; as well as many other beloved family members. He will also be remembered by many friends including, Jim Rodgers, Mary Handley and Tony Ralls.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Betty P Hargett and their three sons; Luther Franklin Hargett Jr, Bryon Wayne Hargett and Paul William Hargett. He was the last of his immediate family.

Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jefferson Ruritan Club or Hospice of Washington County.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
