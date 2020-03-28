Home

More Obituaries for Lyla Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyla Franklin

Lyla Franklin Obituary
Lyla M. Franklin, 86, of Thurmont, Maryland, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late C. Wilson Franklin.

Born on January 26, 1934, in Morefield, WV, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Edna (Barger) Jenkins.

A graduate of Shepherd University, Lyla was a beloved elementary school teacher in Hardy County WV, and Emmitsburg, Thurmont, and Lewistown MD. She was also an excellent cook, as many can attest, an insatiable reader, and avid gardener. Lyla touched many in the community through her work with the Emmitsburg Presbyterian Church, Emmitsburg Council of Churches, Lewistown Homemakers Club, the Red Hat Society, and as a volunteer with the Emmitsburg Food Bank. Later in life, she was a devoted practitioner of yoga.

She is survived by daughter Linda A. Franklin (Owen Schwartz) of Thurmont MD, son C. Wilson Franklin (Jacquelyn) of Cleveland GA, and sister Ann Piscikas of Hiawassee GA. Other survivors include three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, a niece and four nephews.

Services and interment were private. A memorial service will be held at the Emmitsburg Presbyterian Church at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Emmitsburg Food Bank or the National Wildlife Federation.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
