Lyman Stambaugh

Lyman Myers Stambaugh (Pap) passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020.Born December 15, 1936 in Thurmont, he was the son of Maurice and Ethel Stambaugh.Lyman started working for Veron Myers at the Shell Station in 1953 while in high school.In December of 1959, Lyman joined the U.S Army 82nd Airborne and went to Fort Polk, Louisiana for basic training. While in the Army, LymanWas stationed outside of Munich, Germany. He shared many stories with his family of being at the Berlin Wall, going to Spain and running with the bulls, and being squad leader in the Congo.While in the Army Lyman was awarded a Good Conduct Badge and Sharpshooter Badge. In 1965 after being awarded an Honorable Discharge Badge, Lyman returned to Thurmont and went back to work for Veron Myers at the Shell Station. He then went to work at Moore's Business Forms and worked there 44 years before retiring. Lyman spent over 10 years coaching at Thurmont Little League. He was a life member at South Mountain Rod and Gun Club, Thurmont AMVETS Post 7, and Thurmont American Legion where he was Post Commander 1985-1986.Lyman met the love of his life Betty and they married in November of 1962. They built a house in Sabillasville and there they raised their family until moving to Thurmont in 2000.Lyman is survived by his two children, Kimberly Miller Cromwell and husband James, and Lyman (Chuck) Charles Stambaugh and wife Carol; grandchildren, Jamie West and husband Curtis, Megan Miller and boyfriend Russell, Cory Miller and girlfriend Amber, Samantha Gomez and husband Angel; his precious great-grandchildren whom he looked forward to seeing every day, CJ, Avery, Cole, Callie and Rae. Lyman also leaves behind two sisters, Celia Fraley and Lois Late; many nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends at Albert Court Condos on Easy Street.Lyman is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, of 57 years, who passed away in February of this year, and whom he missed very much every day. In addition, he is predeceased by two sisters, Frances Clem, and Doris Warthen; brother, Charles Stambaugh; and son-in-law, Ray Miller.The family would like to give thanks to Michelle and Crystal, and everyone else from Frederick Hospice for all the help and support these last 2 years. We couldn't have made it without you.A visitation will be held Sunday, August 30, from 10am-12pm, at Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center at 9501 Catoctin Mtn Hwy Frederick, MD, where a funeral service will follow at 12pm. Lyman will then be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same location with military honors.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Hospice, or St. Johns UCC, Sabillasville MD.