Lynda Welsh
Mrs. Lynda Markley Welsh, 74, of Germantown, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of Murray Welsh, her husband of nearly 26 years.

Born June 14, 1945 in Mill Creek, WV, Lynda was the daughter of the late William J. and Kathleen Markley. Lynda worked as a printing specialist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, from which she retired after 37 years. She loved reading and movies, and enjoyed trap shooting.

In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Welsh is survived by a daughter, Jessica Chite (Ryan); siblings, Jacqueline Markley (Jackie), Carson Markley, Preston Markley (Patricia), Jessie Markley (Cakie), Richard "Dickie" Markley (Ruth), Karen Sue Karras (Pete), Muzine Derge (Dean), Charles "Butch" Markley, Melanie Lindsay (Harold), and William Timothy Markley (Marcie); step-daughters, Linda Munday (Michael) and Laura Welsh (John Roundy); a grandson, Owen; step-grandchildren, Christian, Megan, Kieran, Evan and Quinn; long-time family friend, Donald Bass, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to current circumstances, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Welsh's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation (www.diabetes.org)


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
