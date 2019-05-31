On May 30th, 2019, Lynford Allan Buisch passed away suddenly at the age of 63. Allan was born on October 24th, 1955 in Rome, New York.



He worked as an accountant, boat mechanic and woodworker in his early years and married Donna Shurney, his first wife in 1979. Together they settled in Mt. Airy, Maryland where they raised 2 children Adriene and Tyler. Allan remarried Barbara Warthen on January 20th 2001. They settled in Woodbine, Maryland where they enjoyed spending time with their family and friends. Together Allan and Barbara have 4 children: Paul Warthen, Erin Warthen-Sanders, Adriene and Tyler Buisch. Allan Buisch worked a long and successful career as an antique restorer and furniture builder with his business partner Steve Leckemby. He took great pride in his family, kids, and grandkids. He was honored to be a part of the Ruby family, Barbara's side. He was beloved by all, and will be sorely missed by his family and friends. The family thanks you for joining us in celebrating the life and legacy of Allan Buisch.



He is survived by his wife Barbara, his children Paul Warthen, Erin Warthen-Sanders, Adriene Buisch, Tyler Buisch and daughter-in-laws Eileen Warthen and Sevgi Buisch. He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren Ethan Sanders, Isabella Sanders and Emir Buisch; his step-mother Beatrice Buisch, his mother Gladdeus Buisch, his sister Elisa Samuels, half brothers Karlton Buisch and Derrick Buisch.



A viewing will be held Sunday, June 2nd, 6-8pm at Mosaic Church, 6845 Deer Path Rd, Elkridge, MD. The service will be Monday, June 3rd at 11am at the church. The family would like to invite you to a reception following the service at the residence of Tyler and Sevgi Buisch at 5575 Vantage Point Road, Columbia, MD 21044. Please park either on Vantage Point Road or in spaces labeled "guest" in the neighborhood. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 31 to June 2, 2019