Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Lynne Gourley Obituary
Mrs. Lynne Marita Skow Gourley, 86, of Frederick, passed away on January 24,2020 at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of Bruce M. Gourley, her husband of 63 years.

Born September 24, 1933 in South Amboy, NJ, Lynne was the daughter of the late Carl C.and Meta D. Skow. She graduated from Springfirld High School, Class of 1951, and received her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Dickinson College in 1955. While attending Dickinson College, Lynne joined the Chi Omega Sorority. She served as Class Secretary during her senior year, and was a member of the Aquacade swimming group. She also met her husband while they both were attending Dickinson College; they were married the weekend after Bruce graduated in 1956.

After Bruce's active Naval service ended, he went to work for State Farm Life Insurance Company and Bruce and Lynne moved several times, living in Springfield, PA, Charlottesville, VA, Greeley, CO, and Frederick, MD.

Lynne loved wildlife and spent time each year in Florida where she toured several wildlife sanctuaries with her family. Her second love was swimming, and she loved the ocean. She also loved long walks and movies.

In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Gourley is survived by two sons, Bruce R. Gourley & wife Julia, and Scott M. Gourley; her sister, Bette Kenzie of Easton, MD; and two grandchildren, Sarah and Brett.

The funeral service will be private, for the immediate family only. Donations in Lynne's memory may be made to Frederick County Animal Control, 1832 Rosemont Avenue, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
