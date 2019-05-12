|
M. Cecilia Wonneman, age 99, formerly of Baltimore, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home near Libertytown.
Mrs. Wonneman was employed as a telephone operator with C & P Telephone Co. for 40 years.
Surviving are her daughter, Catherine Sullivan and husband John, near Libertytown; granddaughter, Erin Sullivan and a sister, Mary Treadwell of Parkton.
The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick.
There will be no funeral service and private interment will be in Meadowridge Memorial Park, Baltimore at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2019