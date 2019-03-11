M. Elaine Savage Childs passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.



Born October 3, 1931 in Cumberland, MD she was the daughter of the late Olin and Olive (Willison) Savage. She was the wife of the late Philip Childs who died February 17, 1990. They were married July 16, 1955.



She graduated from Frostburg State University in 1954 and taught school for several years.



Elaine was a member and President of the following organizations; the Brunswick Elementary School PTA, Brunswick Inter Wheel Club, the Frederick Women's Civic Club and also Mardi Gras Chairman, Rose Hill Garden Club, Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, Frederick Co. Homemaker's, Gambrill Park Homemaker's her home club and the Former Commissioner of Rosemont.



She was on the Board of Directors Heartly House, Salvation Army and a member of the United Way Citizens Panel. A member of the Frederick Memorial Auxiliary, she was the Executive Board of Directors for 10 years, chaired the Gift Shop at the hospital among other activities. Elaine was also a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, where she was the president of United Methodist Women, chairman of the Finance Committee, Board of Trustees and Scholarship Committee and served as head usher. She was a member of the Miram Circle and the Mission Church and Society Committee.



She is survived by her daughters Nancy East and husband Steve and Cynthia Boyles and her late husband John; four grandchildren, Timothy Geraghty, Allen Fish and wife Danielle, William and Josh Boyles and great-granddaughters Alexandria Fish, Katelyn Fish and Mary Fish.



A memorial service will be held at United Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. 2nd St., Frederick, MD 21701 on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11AM.



Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Heartly House, www.heartlyhouse.org/donate or Calvary United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, 131 W. 2nd St., Frederick, MD 21701.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019