|
|
Mrs. M. Lorraine Martin, 90, of Ijamsville, died Monday, June 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late John Martin.
Born November 5, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Nelson) Norris.
She is survived by her sons, J. Dean Martin and Fred Martin and wife Roslyn and grandson, Kevin Martin.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will be at 1:00, Friday, June 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019