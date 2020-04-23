Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel E. Day


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel E. Day Obituary
Mrs. Mabel Elizabeth Day passed away at the Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, ten days prior to her 92nd birthday due to complications from Covid-19. She was the wife of the late Jesse Leonard Day, whom she married May 8, 1946.

Born May 1, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Harvey & Sadie Ricketts. She is survived by her sister, Mary Claggett, her sister-in-law Anna Day, her children Jesse Day Jr., Rodney Day, Jerry Day & wife Adele, Frank Day & wife Sissy, David Day, Janet Hilton & husband John, and Bill Claggett, and her grandchildren, Rodney Jr., Casey, Karey, Danny, Dawn, Donna, Jaime, Jeremiah, Jenell, Vicky, Alia,and Carl. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mabel adored her family.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mabel is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Day, her brothers Francis & Russell Ricketts, and her daughters-in-law Jean Day and Tabitha Claggett.

Mabel worked for National Geographic for seventeen years, retiring on October 31, 1991. She was talented in crochet work and created many treasured items for family and friends. She loved to garden and shared her bounty with friends and neighbors. For many years, family would gather around her table every Sunday for family dinner and these times were treasured by all.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later time. Internment services will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -