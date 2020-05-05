Mable Louise Bright of Derwood, MD passed away May 4, 2020. Born July 23, 1939 Mable was a strong, caring and funny woman. Retiring from her career in nursing just before her 80th birthday, Mable dedicated many selfless years to her patients in assisted living.



To call Mable strong, is an understatement. She not only was a cancer survivor, but also wore a pacemaker. On top of that, four years after having her right leg amputated, she had to have the other amputated as well. None of that ever slowed her down though. Until shortly after her retirement, she unexpectedly had a severe stroke. Her body had finally said enough and couldn't bounce back.



Born in Damascus, MD, to the late Mary (Holsey) Bowens and Samuel Bright and raised by the late Dorothy (Turner) & Glenwood "Buck" Bailey, Mable had quite an extensive extended family.



Left to cherish her memory are her sisters Clarrisse Mae (Bright) Riggs, Gertrude 'Alice' (Bright) Vinson, Bernice Mary (Bright) Wilson, her son Robert Lee Ellis, her granddaughter Brittany Lynn Ellis, long time friend she always called her brother Robert Creek, and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Mable was preceded in death by her brother Samuel 'Leroy' Bright.



A celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to current restrictions.



