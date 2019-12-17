|
SIZEMORE, Mable Marie (Age 71)
On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Mable Marie Sizemore, of Frederick, MD, formerly of Clarksburg and Boyds. She was the daughter of the late Wilson and Mable Ballenger. Beloved wife of the late Larry E. Ahalt, Sr. and of the late Harry Sizemore, loving mother of Beverly (Raymond) Jordan of Frederick, Gene (Gary Gise) Ahalt of Boyds, and Kevin (Juanita) Ahalt of Kearneysville, WV, dear grandmother of Kayla Jordan, Raymond "RJ" Jordan, Evan Ahalt, Brooke Ahalt, Maggie (Joe) Williams and Logan Gise, adoring great-grandmother of Paige and Tori Williams. Relatives and friends may call at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Friday, December 20th from 5 until 8 p.m., and at the Boyds Presbyterian Church, 19901 White Ground Road, Boyds, MD 20841 on Saturday, December 21st from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with services at 2 p.m. Interment in the Church Cemetery and reception to follow in the Church Hall. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Boyds Presbyterian Church at the above address.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019