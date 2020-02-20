|
|
Madeline Mae Smith, age 91, of Frederick, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home while under hospice care.
Born July 3, 1928 in Johnsville, she was the daughter of the late Charles Morgan and Nellie Baugher Morgan. She was the wife of Harry T. Smith, who predeceased her in 2008.
Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and looked after her neighbor's children, as well as her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching nature, cardinals and visiting with her family.
Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Kellie Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer Harris (Rhea), Michael T. Smith (Louisa Alexander) and Amelia Smith; great-grandsons, Dylan (Erin), Jacob and Tyler Harris (Amy); and sister-in-law, Hazel Smith.
She was predeceased by her son, Wayne T. Smith; and two brothers.
The family would like to thank her hospice caregivers, Ursula Ramos and Grace King for their care and support.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, at 11 a.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick. Interment will follow in Chapel Cemetery, near Libertytown.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., #200, Frederick, MD 21701.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Feb. 20, 2020