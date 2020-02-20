Home

Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline M. Smith


1928 - 2020
Madeline M. Smith Obituary
Madeline Mae Smith, age 91, of Frederick, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home while under hospice care.

Born July 3, 1928 in Johnsville, she was the daughter of the late Charles Morgan and Nellie Baugher Morgan. She was the wife of Harry T. Smith, who predeceased her in 2008.

Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and looked after her neighbor's children, as well as her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching nature, cardinals and visiting with her family.

Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Kellie Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer Harris (Rhea), Michael T. Smith (Louisa Alexander) and Amelia Smith; great-grandsons, Dylan (Erin), Jacob and Tyler Harris (Amy); and sister-in-law, Hazel Smith.

She was predeceased by her son, Wayne T. Smith; and two brothers.

The family would like to thank her hospice caregivers, Ursula Ramos and Grace King for their care and support.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, at 11 a.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick. Interment will follow in Chapel Cemetery, near Libertytown.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., #200, Frederick, MD 21701.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Feb. 20, 2020
