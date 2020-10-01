1/
Malcolm Bryan
1936 - 2020
Malcolm McNaught Bryan, 84, of Frederick, passed from this life on Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Roseann Bryan.

Born on April 20, 1936, in Dalbeattie Dumfriesshire Scotland, he was the son of the late William and Margaret McNaughton) Bryan.

He was employed by ITT, Frederick Plantronics, General Dynamics. Mr. Bryan enjoyed soccer, gardening, and jigsaw puzzles.

In addition to his wife of over 50 years, Roseann, he is survived by his son, Malcolm David Bryan and wife, Marcy, of Greencastle; and brother, Robert F. Bryan and wife, Deborah Murdock, of Virginia.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mt. Prospect Church Cemetery near Thurmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or to the Colon Cancer Foundation.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
