It is with great sadness that the family of Marcia F. Molesworth (Kepler) announces her passing on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 63.
Marcia will forever be remembered by her daughter, Heather (Ben) Rudman, and her grandson, Connor. Marcia is survived by her siblings Richard (Patti) Kepler, Brenda (Robert) Feazell, nieces, Stephanie and Ashley, nephew, Matthew, and great niece, Carly. She is also survived by her longtime partner Wayne Stiles and the Stiles and Heath families. She was predeceased in death by her parents William and Frances Kepler.
Marcia retired from the National Institutes of Health as a computer specialist after over forty years of service. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; being with friends and family, cooking amazing meals for others, and helping anyone in need, but her most treasured times were spent with Connor, the grandson she adored. She was also very much looking forward to meeting her new grandson Emmett.
Marcia belonged to many organizations and took leading roles in the Middletown Valley 4-H Dairy Club, Maryland Dairy Shrine, Maryland Jersey Cattle Club, Frederick County Dairy Advisory Committee, and the Maryland Purebred Dairy Cattle Association amongst others. She also served as 4-H Dairy Cattle Superintendent at the Great Frederick Fair for many years. She was always ready to take on new projects and volunteer her time.
Marcia was a longtime member of the Harmony Community Lutheran Church where she formerly sang in the choir. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all that knew her.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 East Main Street, Middletown, MD. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Middletown Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Interment will be in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland which supports organ and tissue donation at www.thellf.org or to the Marcia Molesworth Memorial Scholarship Fund which is being established in her memory c/o Heather Rudman.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020