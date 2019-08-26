|
Marcia Jean Stevenson, 77, of Ocean City, New Jersey and Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday,August 25, 2019, in Frederick, MD, where she was surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late John A. Stevenson. She was born on October 18, 1941, in Glassport, PA, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Dolfi Mihalko.
In her early years, Marcia worked as a health room tech in several Montgomery County schools where she was beloved by many students. She then spent time as a classroom aide at Kathryn D. Markley Elementary School in Malvern, PA before settling down in her happy place of Ocean City, NJ. She could be found spending time on the beach, walking the boardwalk, spending the summers with her grandchildren and many special friends she had there. She was an avid dancer and could find the rhythm with any music and was known to start dancing wherever she was. She was also an avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast, but she was most happy spending time with her grandchildren where she was a fixture at every activity.
Surviving are her three daughters, Joann Chase and husband Pat, Jane Molnar and husband John, all of Frederick, MD and Jill Novesal and husband Jim of Mt. Airy, MD; six grandchildren, Steven Chase, Brian Chase, Morgan Molnar, Jay Molnar, Kayla Novesal and Lindsay Novesal; sister Margaret Reefer of Pittsburgh, PA,sister, Patricia Cheslock and husband Dr. Eugene Cheslock of Little Silver, NJ and brother Charles Mihalko and wife Nancy of Elizabeth, PA and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019