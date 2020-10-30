1/1
Margaret A. Oakes
Margaret Ann (Reynolds) Oakes, 80, born in Athens, PA., passed away peacefully in the early morning of October 12, 2020 at her home in Mesa, AZ after a short yet courageous battle with glioblastoma. She was the daughter of Harold C. and Margaret E. (Manly) Reynolds.

Margaret dedicated her life to nursing after graduating from the Presbyterian Nursing College (Philadelphia, PA. Class of 1960) and moved into healthcare administration after earning her master's degree from the University of Maryland. She was a caring nurse, daughter, mother, and grandmother. She loved snacking on cheese and crackers, baking Christmas cookies, reading, singing in her chorus, and spending time wither her neighbors at Las Palmas Grand.

She will be dearly missed by those she left behind- brother, Richard Reynolds (Wendy); partner, Daniel R. Oakes; daughter Teri Oakes; son Daniel J. Oakes (Wendy); granddaughters, Abigail Ann Oakes and Katherine Danielle Oakes; and many dear friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association in Margaret's name (https://give.abta.org/fundraiser/2974854) or American Hospice (https://americarehospice.org/).

A service will be held in Alpena, Michigan in the spring. McWilliams Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be registered at www.mcwilliamsfh.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McWilliams Funeral Home - Alpena - Alpena
504 W. Washington Avenue
Alpena, MI 49707
(989) 354-8044
