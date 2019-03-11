Margaret 'Peggy' Agnes Ripper died two days after her 88th birthday on March 5, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on March 3, 1931, where she lived with her three siblings William Seifert, George Seifert, Grace Seifert Benedict and parents George Seifert, and Margaret Przymusalla Seifert.



She attended St. Augustine Catholic High School, where she was Editor-in-Chief of the school newspaper and prom queen in 1948. She met her husband, Stephen Ripper, at a roller rink where he claimed one of her last numbers, and they married in 1952. As employees of General Electric they lived in Schenectady, NY, Cincinnati, OH, Picayune, MS, Columbia, MD, and finally Frederick. Peggy lived in Columbia with her husband and only daughter, Bobbi, for almost thirty years.



She was active in the Howard Community College community, and earned an Associate degree in general studies, graduating with her daughter in 1981. She worked as a media specialist in the library at the college and was an active photographer, leaving behind meticulously organized indices of every single image she captured on her Olympus OM-2. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, sewing, traveling, and gardening. After moving to Frederick, MD, in 1996, she was very active in the arthritis swim program at Mount Saint Mary's University in Thurmont, where she and Steve attended weekly classes. After Steve died in 2008, she gained a companion in a small dog named Frankie. As her memory began to fail, she found a comfortable home at Edenton retirement Community where she lived until her death.



She will be deeply missed by her daughter Bobbi, son-in-law Rick, and her two most beloved grandchildren Matthew and Kiley Mead. She will be remembered by family and friends in a flower that blooms, a bird soaring in the sky, a beautiful cloud configuration and any song sung by Frank Sinatra.



There will be a celebration of life reception on Saturday, April 20, from 2 to 4 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick, MD 21703. Instead of flowers, please consider making a non-tax-deductible donation to the following: Edenton Retirement Community, 5800 Genesis Lane, Frederick, MD, 21703, Attention: Activity Fund/Peggy Ripper - Or - Frederick County Humane Society http://www.fchs.org/ Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019