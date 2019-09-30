|
Margaret H Alexander entered her eternal home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Margaret, better known as Peggy, was born to the late Mary Baker House and Dillard Grove House on June 28, 1934, and graduated from Middletown High School in 1952. She married the love of her life, Guy F Alexander Jr, on December 20, 1953. She is survived by their children, Vickie Pitts, (Paul), Diane McQuillen, (Richard), Richard Alexander, (Victoria), and her siblings, Priscilla Hughes and Dwayne House. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren all of whom in which she invested her life and loved dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, and siblings, Anna House, Mary Willard, Richard House, D. Grove House, Phyllis Enfinger, and Carroll House. Peggy was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown for over 50 years. She served her church faithfully for many years as a primary school teacher, a member of the Altar Guild, and as a greeter along with her husband. She helped in meal preparations at the church and was well known for her homemade rolls.
Peggy was a very devoted mother; her family was top priority. She stayed at home during the formative years of her children's lives and later entered the work force as a secretary . She retired after 22 years from the Admissions Office of Hood College in 1996 . Following retirement she actively served the Middletown Community through Meals on Wheels, and People Helping People. She could always be found in attendance at all sports events, school functions, or any other milestone in the lives of her grandchildren. Traveling was another of her favorite past times. She and her husband traveled all over the United States, usually accompanied by their siblings or children. She was dearly loved and leaves behind many friends. She will be missed by all.
We'd like to extend heartfelt thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Mercy, Ella, Kate, and Mary, her hospice team, as well as her many faithful friends, including Fran and Bruce Taylor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 107 West Main Street, Middletown, MD or Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown, MD on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11am with open casket from 10:30-11am. The family will greet guests on Wednesday evening from 6-8pm at the Church. Interment will follow immediately afterwards at Zion Cemetery.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019