Mrs. Margaret Alice Reiley, 96, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Margaret worked at Wright's store in Vienna when she was young. She was a licensed daycare provider for 16 years in Fairfax City. Margaret was a loving wife of 62 years until her husband's death. She was the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother anyone could ask for, and she was loved by all.
She was a wonderful cook and baker. Animals and children loved her especially. She was kind to everyone, and had the sweetest smile. Her faith in God was strong her entire life.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Judith Reiley, and Sandra Kerns, of Fredericksburg, and Barbara Stapleton (Fred) of Culpeper. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rodney D. Lam Jr., John David Lam, and Amy Lam; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John H. Reiley, and daughter Margaret Linda Reiley; her parents, Edward M. and Willie T. Lawson; twin sister Marion T. Snapp; and twin brothers, Lawrence and Lester Lawson.
A service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 12 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Face masks are required. Interment will follow in Fairfax Memorial Park.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Rev. Ray Reiley and family for a lifetime of prayers and love; Spotsylvania County E.M.T's (on Salem Church Rd.) for all of their kindness and help; and Mary Washington Hospice for their help and kindness.
Livestream will be available on Margaret's online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com
.