Mrs. Margaret Virginia "Peggy" Bere, 92, of Frederick, died on June 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Earl W. Bere, Sr.



Born on November 6, 1926, she was the daughter of the late George William and Carrie Summers Bruchey.



Mrs. Bere was a seamstress. She was a member of Braddock Lutheran Church. She enjoyed baking, playing Bingo, taking bus trips and singing on WFMD when she was young. Mrs. Bere (Mommaw) also loved being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is survived by her son, Earl W. Bere, Jr. and wife Marianna, daughter, Carolyn A. White and husband Edward, grandchildren, Lauri Walz (Curtis), Bill Bere (Crystal), Steve White (Sayshan), and Kevin Bere (Cerey) , great-grandchildren, Kirstin Walz, Brooke Walz, Julia Walz, Colby White, Trent White, Katie Bere, Kylie Bere, Cara Bere, McKenzie Bere and Cameron Bere, a very special friend, Mae Shaffer, and many special nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. The interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Braddock Lutheran Church, or Hospice of Frederick County. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 2 to July 3, 2019