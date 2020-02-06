Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Margaret Burdette
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Edgewood Church of God
8204 Edgewood Church Rd
Frederick, MD
Margaret Burdette Obituary
Margaret Jane (Schultz) Burdette, 95 of Shookstown, Maryland, gained her angel wings on February 5, 2020, at Genesis Health Care in Walkersville. She was born on May 8, 1924, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Oscar and Emily (Hildebrand) Schultz. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Raymond W. Burdette, Jr.

Margaret attended Frederick High School. She retired from Frederick County Public Schools where she was a Cafeteria Manager at Yellow Springs Elementary School. She was a member of the Gambrill Park Homemakers Club and the Shookstown Civic Association. She was a proud and faithful member of the Edgewood Church of God, where she was a Sunday school teacher, member of the Young at Heart, contributed to many missionaries, sponsored a child through the Navajo Ministries, and attended the Church of God Conferences in Finley, Ohio. Margaret enjoyed telling stories, sharing pictures from her childhood, researching her genealogy and updating her family tree with her brother Oscar, nephew Joe and granddaughter Melissa. Margaret loved to cook and bake and she enjoyed many bus trips with family and friends. Margaret especially enjoyed playing dominos and doing puzzles. Her family was her life.

Margaret is survived by her son, Ralph Burdette (Helen), her daughters, Linda Droneburg and Wanda Wiley, and daughter-in-law Carmen Burdette, sister Connie Shafer (James), sisters-in-law Abbie Schultz and Carol Schultz. She was the Grandmother to 19 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great grandchildren, for a total of 94 grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. She was "Grandmother" to countless others who also called her grandmother.

Besides her husband she is predeceased in death by her son Raymond W. Burdette, III, son-in-law James Wiley, daughter-in-law Taleiah Burdette, granddaughter Ambar Kifer, and great-grandsons Justin Droneburg and John Webb, her brothers Clarence Schultz, Ralph Schultz, James Shultz, Oscar Schultz, Jr. and Robert Schultz, her sisters Pauline Keyser, Frances Burdette, Violet Boyer, brother-in-laws, James Keyser, Dorsey Burdette, Charles Boyer, sisters-in-law, Marietta Schultz, Marguerite Schultz, and Louise Schultz.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Keeney Basford Funeral Home, 106 E Church St, Frederick, MD 21701. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Edgewood Church of God, 8204 Edgewood Church Rd, Frederick, MD 21702. Interment will be at the Rocky Springs Cemetery, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested Hospice of Frederick County, Maryland, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or Edgewood Church of God (address above).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
