Mrs. Margaret Lee Burke, 72, of Frederick, Maryland, sadly passed away on Saturday,April 4, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1947 and was raised in Round Hill, VA. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Richard Allen Burke; her daughter, Vicki Naylor and her husband Jeff, daughter, Michelle Showers and her husband, Brandon, son, Doug Burke and his wife, Karen, son, Denny Burke and his wife, Shelly, daughter-in-law, Nolie Johnson and her husband, Jeff. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrew, Chelsea, Jasper, Kaleb, and Charisma and so many other people who she loved and cared about. She was predeceased by her son Brian Staub, who passed away in 1989.
She enjoyed playing bingo, going to afternoon tea, and spending time with her loved ones. She was the most caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend that any person could have ever known. She truly made an impact on anyone who knew her and she will be missed dearly. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020