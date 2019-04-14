Margaret Estelle Butt, 95, of Walkersville , Maryland, was called home by her Lord and Savior from this life on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles U. Butt, Sr. and Kenneth P. Butt.



Born on September 15, 1923, in Silver Spring, MD, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Frances (Poole) Stang.



She is survived by her two sons Charles Jr. and wife Bonnie and William Sr. and wife Dianna whom she resided with. She had 5 grandchildren William Butt Jr., Melissa Martin, James Butt, Brian Butt and Bonnie Donaghy. She also was the mother of 7 stepchildren. She had numerous great grand children.



She was preceded in death by sons Thomas Butt, Richard Butt, stepson Harry Butt, 3 sisters Virginia Swain, Betty Hancock, Frances Wright, brother Johnny Stang, 2 step sisters Frances Cooley, Evelyn Walters Spivey, nephews Robert (Bobby) Swain Jr., Fred Swain (Bubba) and Ron Harris.



Estelle was employed at Virginia Electronics as an assembler. After her retirement she continued to be a hard worker as a homemaker and farmer/gardener. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as singing and dancing especially with her sister Betty. She loved having company just to sit around and talk about old times. She also enjoyed cooking and was known for her famous caramel cake which was enjoyed by all. When her health would allow she loved going to church. She always loved a good laugh but was known for her quick temper. Her life was filled by her weekly lunches and outings with her granddaughter Melissa whom she adored. She had a special bond with her great granddaughters Miranda, Lauren and Megan. Although Megan was admittedly her pick that she loved a bushel and a peck with a million/trillion hugs around the neck. She had a deep love for her late nephew Bobby Swain and she continued to love his wife Jeannie. Also she had a wonderful neighbor for many years Gail Knott who she thought the world of.



The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM where a celebration of Margaret's life journey will take place on Saturday, April 20 at 10AM. Pastor Tom Fry will officiate.



Interment will be at Monocacy Cemetery in Beallsville, MD.



Memorial donations may be made to Ambassador Baptist Church 216 Carroll Parkway, Frederick, MD, 21701



There will be a fellowship meal after burial to be announced.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019