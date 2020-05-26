Margaret Cecelia Webb, age 76, and a resident of Northampton Manor, passed on April 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Eva Hrasar, the wife of Steward (Bud) Webb, whom she married on December 23, 1964, and the mother of Jerry Hrasar.



Margaret was from Glen Rogers, West Virginia and graduated from Gaithersburg High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Following graduation, she worked at Walter Reed Hospital and following that at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda for several years, eventually becoming a stay at home mother and housewife. Margaret loved baseball, and was a fervent Redskins and West Virginia Mountaineers fan. She also loved going to county fairs to listen to country music.



She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Amanda Hrasar and a brother in law, Bill Scheer. She is survived by her brother John Hrasar of Florida and her sister Jennie Scheer of California. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews, as well as friends Nancy Remsburg, Pat Farling, Betty Sheppard, and Frank Musgrove to remember her. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Northampton Manor for their care of Margaret for the last several years.



She will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet cemetery with private services at a later date.



