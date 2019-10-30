|
|
Margaret, (Peggy), Dehoff, 80, of South Prince George, Virginia, passed from this life on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Born on March 11, 1939 she was the daughter of the late Robert B. Ogle and Helen M. Ogle.
Peggy was a Registered Nurse and loved her Grandchildren, painting, and trips to the Beach.
She is survived by son, Chris Trout, daughter in law Kimberly Trout, Grandson Nicholas Trout, Granddaughter Sydney Trout, Brother Ben Ogle and Sister Mary Kesterson. She was preceded in death by her youngest son Matthew David Trout.
All funeral services will be private.
